4. Her Shoes Have Appeared on ‘Euphoria’

One pair of shoes designed as part of the AWGE drop was actually worn by Alexa Demie‘s character, Maddy, during the season 2 premiere of Euphoria. “Maddy the Baddie,” Muaddi wrote via Instagram in January 2022 alongside several snapshots of the actress in the sparkly, lace-up stilettos.