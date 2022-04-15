5. She Once Appeared on the Cover of ‘Vogue’

For the publication’s fifth anniversary, Vogue Arabia highlighted three of the biggest names in fashion for “taking Arabia” global: Huda Kattan, Nadine Jjeim and Muaddi. “I’m honored to be featured on this special 500-page issue, the biggest ever produced alongside these gracious powerhouses. A brown Jordanian Romanian girl with an Italian background doing what she loves, trying to make women a few inches happier and sassier,” she wrote via Instagram in February 2022.

When the issue hit stands in April 2022, Muaddi reflected on the full-circle moment in her career via Instagram. “I was once a fashion assistant at the italian edition of the magazine and for my university graduation project I created the first issue of Vogue Romania so this is a full circle moment for me.”