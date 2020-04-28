Changing Her Son’s Name

Schumer and Fischer originally named their son Gene Attell Fischer, but they didn’t realize that the infant’s first and middle names sound like “genital” when said together. “It never dawned on me. All the blood rushed to my head. Everyone was saying, ‘I don’t think it’s a big deal,’” she said. “I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’ Everybody gave me credit, but no. It was a huge f–k up. The first of many failures, right out of the gate.”

In April, they changed their child’s name to Gene David Fischer.