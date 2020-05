Embracing Parenthood

Schumer and Fischer have enjoyed being in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, with their son during the coronavirus pandemic. “Gene can walk outside on the grass and we’re not terrified,” she explained. “New York is tough. It was really heavy.”

The Snatched actress also revealed a milestone she’s had with her son, adding, “I got to see him clap for the first time. It’s such a luxury to spend this time with the baby.”