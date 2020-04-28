Tackling a Difficult Pregnancy

The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo author opened up about her rough experience being pregnant, during which she suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum. “It’s scary because you can’t nourish the baby or yourself,” she explained of the health issue. “If you’ve ever had food poisoning, it’s truly that for nine and a half months. Seriously, once you meet your baby, you’re like, ‘Oh, my God! I would have been sick like that for 10 years just to meet you for an hour.’”