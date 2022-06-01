Calling Herself ‘Very Fat’

Throughout her career, Schumer has been open about her body image and how she differs from other women in the industry. “I’m what Hollywood calls ‘very fat,'” she joked in 2017’s The Leather Special. However, she was accused of sending mixed messages about weight one year prior when she called out Glamour magazine for including her in a “Chic at Any Size” roundup. At the time, Ashley Graham argued in an interview with Cosmopolitan, “I can see both sides, but Amy talks about being a big girl in the industry. You thrive on being a big girl, but when you’re grouped in with us, you’re not happy about it? That, to me, felt like a double standard.”