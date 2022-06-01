‘Formation’ Imitation

John Cusack, Goldie Hawn and Sykes joined Schumer for a parody of Beyoncé’s “Formation” in late 2016 — and the video was not received well. In response to the harsh criticism, Schumer penned a lengthy blog post. “I love how in the lyrics of ‘Formation,’ Beyoncé is telling us to get in formation. And also I like to think she is telling us ladies to get information,” she wrote. “I did not mean to detract any of the meaning from the video. I am of course horrified and sickened by the events that are addressed throughout that video and didn’t see this as minimizing that and still don’t. It was a way to celebrate bringing us all together. To fight for what we all want. And to do it together.”