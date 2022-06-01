Offensive Jokes

In 2015, a Twitter user asked Schumer to explain her “responsibility/value system as a storyteller,” specifically pointing to her stand-up joke, “I used to date Hispanic guys, but now I prefer consensual.” At the time, Schumer owned up to making mistakes. “Thank you so much for asking,” she replied. “I used to do a lot of short dumb jokes like this. I played a dumb white girl onstage. I still do sometimes. Once I realized I had more eyes and ears on me and had an influence I stopped telling jokes like that onstage.”

She continued: “I am evolving as an artist. I am taking responsibility and hope I haven’t hurt anyone. I apologize [if] I did.”