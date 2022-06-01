Oscars Slap Reaction

While sharing her cut Oscars bit, Schumer referred to Will Smith rushing the stage mid-ceremony to slap Chris Rock in the face over a comment he made about Jada Pinkett Smith. The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo author told Howard Stern in April 2022 the incident was “so upsetting,” explaining, “People made fun of me for saying that it was traumatizing, but I don’t think it was traumatizing for me. I think it was traumatizing for all of us. … It was shocking, and it was a bummer.”