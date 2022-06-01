Photos With Fans

Schumer claimed in 2016 that she was rudely approached by a fan while touring in South Carolina, telling her social media followers that the incident made her rethink her photo policy. “This guy in front of his family just ran up next to me scared the s–t out of me. Put a camera in my face,” she alleged, adding that she “was asking [him] to stop and saying no.”

However, Schumer appeared to calmly interact with the fan in question, who shared the footage via social media. “I’ll still take pictures with nice people if I chose to if Its [sic] a good time for that. But I don’t owe you anything,” the Last Comic Standing alum clarified via Twitter.