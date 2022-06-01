Plagiarism Accusations

The Golden Globe nominee was skewered in a series of since-deleted tweets by three other women — Wendy Liebman, Tammy Pescatelli and Kathleen Madigan — who claimed Schumer repurposed content they wrote in her own act. In 2016, the Trainwreck star explicitly denied the accusations, tweeting, “On my life, I have never and would never steal a joke.”

Years later, Schumer was pressed about the drama during a Vanity Fair lie detector test, answering “no” when asked whether she had ever stolen jokes. The test administrator determined she was telling the truth.