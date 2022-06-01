The Jenny McCarthy Feud

When Inside Amy Schumer was airing, the eponymous star took several swipes at McCarthy, seemingly sharing why during a 2016 interview on Opie with Jim Norton. “This past season of the TV show, season 3, [she] really wasn’t nice to my friend Rachel [Feinstein]. So I was just like, ‘Let’s just go after Jenny McCarthy all season,'” Schumer said at the time. “She hates me, obviously. … I’m sure she can be charming when it behooves her, but be nice to other women, especially other women in this disgusting f–king business, that’s all I can say.” Some fans believed it was hypocritical of Schumer to fight for treating others with kindness while still holding onto her grudge against McCarthy.