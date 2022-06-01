The Odell Beckham Jr. Mess

In 2016, Schumer and pal Lena Dunham were both thrown into the hot seat for comments they made in a Lenny Letter interview. While the Girls creator faced backlash for suggesting NFL player Odell Beckham Jr. was “confused” by her Met Gala outfit, Schumer was criticized for seemingly dismissing Inside Amy Schumer writer Kurt Metzger’s eyebrow-raising remarks about rape culture and sexual assault survivors. Though she agreed that Metzger said “awful stuff,” Schumer countered, “But why are these women treating him like he raped someone? He’s not Bill Cosby; Kurt has never raped. What he was saying was horrific, and he was being a troll. He can be an internet troll. The fact that I had to answer for it … I was like, ‘Ugh, why this week?’ I was like, ‘If there’s scandals, can’t they be about me?'”

Dunham apologized for her comments at the time, but Schumer did not appear to address her side of the controversy.