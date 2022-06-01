The ‘Rust’ Joke

Schumer cohosted the 2022 Oscars alongside Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes, but she confessed after the show that plenty of quips were left on the cutting room floor. “I want to preface these Oscar jokes by saying that my lawyer said not to say these. Don’t tell anybody and don’t get mad at me,” Schumer shared during an April 2022 set before sharing a joke about the prop gun that went off on set of Alec Baldwin’s 2021 film Rust. “Don’t Look Up is the name of a movie? More like don’t look down the barrel of Alec Baldwin’s shotgun. I wasn’t allowed to say any of that, but you can just come up and [slap] someone.”

After facing backlash online, the Tony nominee asserted via social media that she never planned to actually tell the joke during the awards show.