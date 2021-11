Emma Stone

Shortly after ending things with Woodward, the Amazing Spider-Man costars sparked a real-life romance. “We got on really well as people, in between [takes],” he told MTV News in 2012. “That was the fun stuff: In between, we’d just mess around and I felt, ‘Ah, this is different.'”

They called it quits in 2015, one year after The Amazing Spider-Man 2 hit theaters.