She Dated Jake Gyllenhaal

Miller and Gyllenhaal’s meet-cute occurred at the gym in June 2013, and they spent six months together before calling it quits in December 2013. A source told Us Weekly in January 2014 that the “distance just really got to them” when the actor had to go to L.A. to shoot the movie Nightcrawler. Though they briefly got back together, they split for good in 2014.