3. He’s BFFs With Tyler Hynes

Walker has been friends with fellow Hallmark star Hynes for years. The duo recently had cameos in each other’s 2021 holiday films for the network.

Hynes popped up as a waiter in Walker’s My Christmas Family Tree, which followed a girl name Vanessa (Aimee Teegarden) after she learns about her birth father from a DNA test before Christmas. In the film, she falls for Kris (Walker), who is a family friend of her biological dad.

Walker was featured as a restaurant patron in Hynes’ An Unexpected Christmas, which also starred Bethany Joy Lenz. In the movie, Jamie (Hynes) begs Emily (Lenz) to pretend to still be his girlfriend while they’re at his parents’ home during the holidays.