Making Amends

Although Cohen’s surprising comments went viral, he admitted that he only regretted what he said about Seacrest, noting during a January 2022 episode of his radio show, “The only thing is that I slammed the ABC broadcast and I really like Ryan Seacrest and he’s a great guy. I really regret saying that, and I was just stupid and drunk and feeling it.”

That same month, Cohen explained that Ripa was “not upset” about being caught in the middle.

“As I was going on my rant about Journey, I did wind up kind of starting to throw ABC under the bus. And that is my only regret from the night,” he said on The Howard Stern Show, adding that he texted the American Idol host after the mistake. “I was, as they say, in my cups and I was kind of enjoying the rant. I was like, ‘Wow, it’s really fun being on CNN and just ranting like a nutty guy.’ So I kept going.”