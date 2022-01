Some Sage Advice

After Ripa chose Seacrest as her cohost on Live With Kelly and Ryan, Cohen revealed the insight that he would offer the new addition about his longtime friend.

“I think he should not underestimate how smart she is. I just don’t think he should underestimate her in any way,” he said during an interview with Entertainment Weekly in May 2017. “She’s smart. She’s been doing that show for a long time. She’s a business woman, a great mom and just don’t underestimate her.”