Taking Pride in His Work

Shortly after Cohen’s comments made the news, Seacrest took to social media to share a screenshot highlighting the Rockin’ Eve‘s ratings. An article from The Wrap reported that Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve was the highest-rated New Year’s Eve special at 19.6 million viewers — its highest in four years.

“Thank you to everyone who made this year’s #RockinEve another success!” Seacrest wrote via Instagram in January 2022. “To all those who tuned in, to my amazing co-hosts @lizakoshy, @ciara, @theebillyporter, @roselyn_sanchez, as well as the incredible artists and the crew who made the 50th Anniversary so special. We couldn’t have done it without you!”