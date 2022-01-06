Top 5

Andy Cohen and Ryan Seacrest’s Relationship Through the Years: Everything We Know

Following Strahan’s shocking departure from his talk show gig alongside Ripa, Cohen weighed in on Seacrest taking over for the former athlete.

“I think it’s good. He’s a star, he’s an adult, they’re equals, I think it’s great for Kelly,” the Missouri native exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2017. “She’s had a lot on her plate for the last year doing that show alone, and so I think it’s great.”

The producer also revealed that he was never in the running to join Ripa on stage, saying, “First of all, they never asked, and second of all, I couldn’t do it. I’m exclusive to NBC Universal and they let me do Love Connection for Fox, but that was a week of work. This is a real job. would never sleep again and I don’t already.”

