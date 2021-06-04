BFF B-Day

“Gemini Twins: ACTIVATE!” Cohen captioned a sweet video of the besties blowing out candles on a birthday cake in June 2021 via Instagram. “Happy Birthday to my friend, AC2 partner, and brilliant Daddy. Our lives are all better with you in them, Anderson. (Thanks to the Consuelos’ for the cakes; and to SJ, Liza, & Bruce for the surprise party!)”

The duo’s birthdays are separated by just one day. “Happy Birthday @bravoandy! So proud of all you’ve done, the person you are, and the dad you’ve become!” Cooper wrote in an Instagram tribute that month.