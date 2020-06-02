BFFs Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper’s Best BFF Moments Over the Years By Mariah Cooper June 2, 2020 Courtesy of Anderson Cooper/Instagram 9 6 / 9 Sunset Views Cooper and Cohen enjoyed the sunset together while they both were wearing white outfits. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News This Flattering One-Piece Swimsuit Has Tummy Control Built In This Casual Wrap Top Is an Upgrade From Your Basic Tee So Many Tory Burch Flat Sandals Are Nearly 50% Off Right Now More News