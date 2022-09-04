August 2022

“We do communicate pretty well,” Roddick revealed to Us. “We’ve been together 15 years, so you now, so that’s not nothing, but marriage is something that you definitely have to work at and I think we both realize that.”

In addition to gushing about their romance, the Andy Roddick Foundation entrepreneur praised their children.

“I think our daughter is pretty fiery [which] I tended to be on the court. I think we’re both, pretty stubborn so maybe I think our daughter might be a little bit more like me [and] our son is very sweet and empathetic like his mother, but I think they’re bits of both us in both of them,” he said, noting they are “happy” with two kids. “I don’t think we know [if we’ll have more kids]. I normally just follow orders from my wife so we’ll see what happens.”