July 2020

The “Easy” artist helped Samberg and the Palm Springs team map out the Hulu film’s soundtrack. “When my wife, Joanna Newsom, read the script, she said, ‘Do you know that song ‘When the Morning Comes’ by Hall and Oates?’ And I was like, ‘No, I haven’t heard that one,'” the writer recalled to Consequence of Sound. “And I love Hall and Oates. So, she played it for me and I was like, ‘Holy s–t.'”