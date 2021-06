March 1996

After the pair wed, Jolie quickly tired of fielding questions about her new husband. “It was weird to immediately be married, and then you kind of lose your identity,” she told The New York Times five months after the wedding. “You’re suddenly somebody’s wife. And you’re like, ‘Oh, I’m half of a couple now. I’ve lost me.’ We went on some morning show, and they threw rice on us and they gave us toasters. I was thinking, ‘I need to get myself back.'”