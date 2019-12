Madonna

Madonna created Raising Malawi in 2006 to support “orphans and vulnerable children in Malawi through health, education and community support.” The charity has partnered with another nonprofit to refurbish 10 primary schools that serve more than 4,000 children in Malawi. The “Material Girl” singer, 61, also once donated a Fernand Legér painting from her private collection that sold for $7.2 million to benefit her Ray of Light Foundation.