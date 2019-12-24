Whoopi Goldberg

Named UNICEF’s Goodwill Ambassador in 2003, Goldberg has used her fame to bring awareness to countless causes including HIV/AIDS, health care and substance abuse. She continues to promote UNICEF’s work to help children and their communities around the world affected by HIV/AIDS. Though one of her smaller donations, the generous Sister Act star made headlines by giving $10,000 in donations to a group of Harlem, N.Y., nuns, one of whom was a Goldberg look-alike dubbed her doppelgänger “sister.”