Angelina Jolie

Jolie, who is set to play warrior Thena in the upcoming Eternals, said on Saturday that it wasn’t just one of her kids who was scared of her Maleficent costume. “When somebody would bring a child on set, I would go say hello to the child. Not thinking that I would scare the child because I love children!” she said on Saturday of shooting the first film. “So I would often go up and start talking to a child, and they would get a little frozen or somebody once said, ‘Could you get the witch to stop talking to me?’ … But now they like me! Now the kids are pretty cool with me. Now I’m kind of the better witch.”