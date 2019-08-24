Celebrity News Angelina Jolie Says She’s ‘Excited’ About Son Maddox Going to College, Plus More Stars at D23 By Kathy Campbell August 24, 2019 Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock 12 10 / 12 Daisy Ridley The actress promoted Star Wars Episode 9: The Rise of Skywalker at the expo on Saturday. Back to top More News Olivia Wilde Says This Conditioner Saved Her Eyebrows After ‘15 Years of Baldness’ This Under-Eye Brightener Seriously Looks Like an Instagram Filter IRL The Best Weight Loss Program, Especially for Those Who Have Tried It All More News