Celebrity News

Angelina Jolie Says She’s ‘Excited’ About Son Maddox Going to College, Plus More Stars at D23

By
Daisy Ridley Angelina Jolie Talks Sending Son Maddox to College, Plus More Stars at D23
 Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
12
10 / 12

Daisy Ridley

The actress promoted Star Wars Episode 9: The Rise of Skywalker at the expo on Saturday.

 

Back to top