Pics Angelina Jolie Through the Years: From Movie Vixen to Mom of 6 and Humanitarian By Nicholas Hautman 1 hour ago United Artists/Kobal/Shutterstock 29 3 / 29 1995 She made her big screen debut two years later in Hackers alongside her future husband Miller. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News These Lightweight Beach Shorts Will Make You Fall in Love With Your Legs No One Will Guess That You Found This Zara-Quality Top on Amazon These Adorable Tory Burch Flip Flops Are on Sale Right Now — Just $39 More News