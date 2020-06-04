Pics Angelina Jolie Through the Years: From Movie Vixen to Mom of 6 and Humanitarian By Nicholas Hautman 57 mins ago Shutterstock 29 26 / 29 2014 Queen Elizabeth II made Jolie an honorary dame in October 2014 for her work fighting sexual violence. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News These Lightweight Beach Shorts Will Make You Fall in Love With Your Legs No One Will Guess That You Found This Zara-Quality Top on Amazon These Adorable Tory Burch Flip Flops Are on Sale Right Now — Just $39 More News