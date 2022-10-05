Everything Angelina Jolie Has Said About Brad Pitt's Alleged Abuse

August 2022

Puck reported that Jolie filed a freedom of information lawsuit against the FBI in March 2022, seeking info about what led the agency to close its 2016 investigation of Pitt. In court docs obtained by Us at the time, “Jane Doe” claimed that she has been “seeking the withheld information for … years in an effort to ensure that her children receive” the “care” and “counseling” they need to “address harm suffered.” The complaint described the requestor of the documents as “a victim of the assault herself,” and alleged that the FBI “has hampered, and continues to hamper, her efforts to obtain for her children necessary ongoing care and medical attention, and has further harmed the children in the family law system.”