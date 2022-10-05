Everything Angelina Jolie Has Said About Brad Pitt's Alleged Abuse

May 2021

In another court filing, Jolie alleged that Judge John Ouderkirk — whom she later had removed from the case — wouldn’t let her children testify against their father. “Judge Ouderkirk denied Ms. Jolie a fair trial, improperly excluding her evidence relevant to the children’s health, safety, and welfare, evidence critical to making her case,” the docs claimed, according to the Associated Press. The First They Killed My Father director also argued the judge “failed to adequately consider” a portion of California legal code which asserts that awarding custody to a person with a history of domestic violence isn’t in a child’s best interest. One month later, Us obtained a December 2020 document in which Jolie’s lawyers claimed that three of her children wanted to testify against Pitt.