Everything Angelina Jolie Has Said About Brad Pitt's Alleged Abuse

November 2016

Pitt was cleared of wrongdoing by the DCFS, and the FBI closed its investigation of the actor without pressing charges. In response to the news, a rep for Jolie told Us: “The job of the DCFS is to make sure the children are in a safe and secure situation. As we said earlier this week, childcare professionals encouraged a legal agreement accepted and signed by both sides that was in the best interest of the children. Angelina said from the beginning that she felt she had to take action for the health of the family and is relieved that after their 8-week involvement, the DCFS is now satisfied the safeguards are put in place that will allow the children to heal.”