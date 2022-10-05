Everything Angelina Jolie Has Said About Brad Pitt's Alleged Abuse

October 2022

In court documents related to the battle over the winery, Jolie shared new details about what allegedly happened on the plane in 2016. She also alleged that she gave Pitt the opportunity to buy her share of Miraval before she sold it to a third party, but he wanted her to sign a nondisclosure agreement “that would have contractually prohibited her from speaking outside of court about Pitt’s physical and emotional abuse of her and their children.” She refused to sign the NDA, and Pitt allegedly “walked away from the deal.”

Jolie explicitly stated in the docs that the plane incident was what caused her to file for divorce from Pitt. The Gia star alleged that Pitt “grabbed her shoulders and shook her” before “pushing her into the bathroom wall” following a verbal argument about the kids. “When one of the children verbally defended Jolie, Pitt lunged at his own child and Jolie grabbed him from behind to stop him,” the filing continued. “To get Jolie off his back, Pitt threw himself backwards into the airplane’s seats injuring Jolie’s back and elbow. The children rushed in and all bravely tried to protect each other. Before it was over, Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face. Some of the children pleaded with Pitt to stop. They were all frightened. Many were crying.”

The papers further alleged that “Pitt periodically emerged from the back of the plane to yell and swear” at Jolie and the kids. “At one point, he poured beer on Jolie; at another, he poured beer and red wine on the children,” the docs continued. When the plane landed, Jolie said she and the children were going to a hotel, but the Troy star allegedly “once again screamed at her, and pushed her down yet again” before he “grabbed and shook Jolie by the head and shoulders, causing one of the children to beg, ‘Don’t hurt her.'”

The documents also claimed that Jolie and the children have not returned to Miraval since the incident because of its “association with these traumatic events.”

After the docs made headlines, an insider close to Pitt told Us that the allegations were “completely untrue,” adding: “[Angelina] continues to rehash, revise and reimagine her description of an event that happened six years ago by adding completely untrue information each time she fails to get what she wants. Her story is constantly evolving.”