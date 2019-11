Angelina vs. Everyone

Pivarnick ended her brief appearance on Jersey Shore season 2 by insulting everyone in the house one final time. She admitted in her confessional that she hoped someone would ask her not to leave but instead the house welcomed her departure. “You guys have no hearts. Peace out fake people,” she yelled before leaving on the September 2010 episode. Pivarnick’s memorable exit included her taking her stuff away in garbage bags in a now-iconic Jersey Shore moment.