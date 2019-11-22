Come at Me Bro

Guadagnino had enough of Pivarnick’s teasing during family dinner on a November 2018 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. The pair, who infamously hooked up on Jersey Shore, traded jabs at each other at the dinner table.“You literally want to marry me. That’s what it is,” Pivarnick said to which he replied, “Yes, I want to marry you — you solved the code. Now can you please just never talk to me again?”

Pivarnick kept prodding him until he was pushed over the edge. “Get over yourself. No one gives a s— about you, Vin,” she told Guadagnino. “You’re on my d—. If I had a d—, you’d be on it right now.” He responded, “Wait, wait, wait. You were literally on my d— last night,” before yelling for Pivarnick to stop talking to him.

Ortiz-Magro noted at the time, “I’ve never seen Vinny get mad. And he’s f—ing pissed right now.”