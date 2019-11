One Big Unhappy Family

Pivarnick went head-to-head with Polizzi after she brought home a guy Pivarnick was interested in during a September 2010 episode of Jersey Shore. The move caused Pivarnick to declare to the entire house “I can’t stand any of yous.” Polizzi responded by taking off her earrings and pouncing on her roommate. The women fell on the floor and duked it out until Farley pulled the feuding castmates apart.