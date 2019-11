Slap Heard Round the World

After DelVecchio attempted to end a heated conversation with the Staten Island native, she responded by slapping him across the face in an August 2010 episode of Jersey Shore. Pivarnick continued to provoke him by sticking her hand in his face multiple times and following him around the house. DelVecchio lost his cool and ended up in a screaming match with Pivarnick which was broken up by Farley and Sorrentino.