Sticky Situation

The EMT accused Farley’s boyfriend, Zack Carpinello, of getting handsy with her at a Las Vegas nightclub in an October 2019 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Cameras were rolling when the wrestler, aka “24,” touched Pivarnick’s butt and grabbed her waist while Farley was passed out drunk. Rumors started in the group that Pivarnick was flirty on her part and tried to kiss Carpinello, which she denied. Farley confronted Pivarnick later in the season at the cast’s family dinner. “How much do you commit to a lie?” Farley yelled at Pivarnick before they both started swinging and grabbed bottles of wine. The rest of the cast stopped the altercation before the pair made contact.

Us confirmed that Carpinello and Farley split — and then got back together — after the incident.