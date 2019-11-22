Three’s a Crowd

Pivarnick received backlash on an October 2019 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation when she knocked on the door of Carpinello and Farley’s room “for a threesome.” She later tweeted that the comment was only a joke. “When I asked about a threesome everyone knew it was a joke. I even knocked on their door and was laughing,” she wrote on October 19. “That scene was after the pool and after the fight him and I had. I never had a threesome In my life and I sure as hell wouldn’t want one at 33 years old.”

Farley tweeted back that she didn’t believe Pivarnick’s remark was said in jest. “Oh ok that makes sense. Glad what you did was a joke, and u grinding on him was a joke… and u kissing him was a joke,” the Snooki & JWoww alum wrote. “BUT when he joked back, you made it seem like he was a creep and destroyed him in interview. Got it. Makes total sense now.”