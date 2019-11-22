Wedding Day Fiasco

Pivarnick tied the knot with Chris Larangeira on November 20, 2019, with her Jersey Shore costars Polizzi, Farley and Cortese serving as her bridesmaids. The trio’s bridesmaids’ speeches, however, weren’t what Pivarnick expected. “Deena, Snooki and Jenni, in their speeches, made some jokes about Angelina,” a source told Us. “The audience at the wedding booed them.”

The eyewitness added, “Their jokes were all in good fun, but they didn’t land and some didn’t think they were kind. Angelina stormed off during the wedding and was upset about it. She was pissed. Now, she’s not talking to them.”