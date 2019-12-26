News Angie Harmon and Greg Vaughan Are Engaged: ‘Marry, Marry Christmas’ By Emily Longeretta December 26, 2019 Courtesy of Angie Harmon/Instagram 5 6 / 5 Shocked The model was visibly caught off guard by the question. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Cookies More News Celebrity BFF Pics! Lifestyle Influencer Destiney Green of @momcrushmonday Shares Her Tips for Celebrating the Holiday Season with Friends Craziest Things Celebrities Do for Their Pets: Lisa Vanderpump, Mariah Carey and More More News