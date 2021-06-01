Acknowledging Pain

In 2019, the Observe and Report star admitted that it can be difficult to stay cordial with exes. “I do want to reiterate though that I f—king acknowledge — we all do, everyone acknowledges — that there is bitterness and pain with all breakups and that hopefully makes us human,” she said during an episode of her podcast. “But the long game is just the worst, being the bigger person. It just is. It f—king sucks until, then when it happens though, is that everyone’s happy.”