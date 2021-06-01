Listening to Your Gut

During a 2019 conversation with Kat Von D, Faris recalled a past relationship in which someone had cheated on her but didn’t specify who she was talking about. “I’m pretty oblivious sometimes,” she said. “Especially in relationships. Of course, I don’t want to believe that anything [is wrong], but there was that gut feeling that was starting to grow more and more. Not to be too gender-specific, I do think as women we’re sort of taught to suppress fear or suspicion, because we might be deemed as suspicious or neurotic or crazy.” She later found out that the ex really was cheating, and was upset with herself for suppressing her instincts. “The fact that I felt those things and I chose to bury them [stinks],” she said.