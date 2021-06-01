Moving on Together

In 2019, the Movie 43 star said that she and Pratt had discussed their shared hope of being able to celebrate the holidays together with their new partners. “Our goal was to have group Thanksgiving dinners together and to be at that place,” she said during an episode of the “Divorce Sucks” podcast. “Do we do that sooner or later? Grudge-holding is not something that Chris and I do. So, we wanted to make sure, of course, that Jack was happy, but that we were happy and supportive of each other and that we could have this fantasy idea of, do we all spend Christmas together? Do we all vacation together? How do we make sure that everybody that we love feels safe, and that we also respect the love we have for each other?”