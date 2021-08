Ben Indra

The Tempest Eye actor was married to Faris from 2004 to 2008. The two starred in the 1999 film Lover’s Lane and began dating afterward. Indra proposed to Faris twice before tying the knot, but Faris ended it upon realizing her growing feelings for Pratt. In her 2015 autobiography Unqualified, Faris admits, “I had feelings for him, obviously, even if I wasn’t honest with myself about what those were.”