Chris Pratt

Faris met Pratt on the set of Take Me Home Tonight in 2007 and they developed a close friendship. After realizing her feelings and her leaving ex-husband, Pratt and Faris grew even closer and eventually eloped in 2009. The two welcomed a son in 2012 but announced their separation in 2017 on Pratt’s Facebook page. “We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”