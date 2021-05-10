Her ‘Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee’ Appearance Was Instantly Meme-Worthy

Tendler had a brief cameo in Mulaney’s episode of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee in 2019 — and she managed to steal the whole show. During the episode, Jerry Seinfeld and Mulaney bought a rug to bring home.

The designer responded with a simple, “No. I don’t think it’s going to work.”

Although Seinfeld insisted both comedians liked the rug, she looked over at her now-estranged husband and skeptically asked, “You both like this one?”

“Tendler won John Mulaney’s episode with a look,” New York Magazine raved in July 2018.